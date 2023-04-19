Techland wants to know who you'd like to play as in Dying Light 3

Videogame announcements are weird. Techland is still working on Dying Light 2 updates and has not revealed plans for a third game yet, but it's already publicly trying to gauge who people would want to play as in this currently non-existent sequel. So! Dying Light 3. It's probably going to happen at some point, and it looks like fans want to play as a reformed villain.

Spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektała created a poll on Twitter (opens in new tab) to find out who fans would like the "main hero" to be. First, though, he makes it clear that "This is not [a] Dying Light 3 announcement". Smektała says that the team was discussing the subject while finishing up the Gut Feeling update for Dying Light 2 and couldn't agree.

DISCLAIMER: This is not Dying Light 3 announcement :)But - we were chatting today overseeing last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!), and we couldn't agree... ...so please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a "profession"):April 17, 2023 See more

The options are survivor, Pilgrim, Nightrunner or a GRE agent turned good. The poll is now closed after almost 6,000 people voted for their fave, and the GRE agent won it by a significant amount. 42.8% voted for this option, compared to the 4% who voted for another Pilgrim, which is what we played as in Dying Light 2.

Of all the choices, the GRE agent is the only one that's remotely evocative because it immediately establishes some tension and conflict, even if 'bad guy turns good' is still pretty dang generic. To be honest, I'd prefer a GRE agent who's still an arsehole. Villains always have more fun.

It will probably be a while before we hear anything concrete about Dying Light 3, but in the meantime the Gut Feeling update is coming to Dying Light 2 tomorrow. Expect combat changes, gear transmog and more quests. The cynic in me wonders if the timing of this update and the Dying Light 3 tease was meant to coincide with the arrival of Dead Island 2, which launches on April 21. It's obviously Dying Light's closest competitor, but I don't think the studio has anything to worry about. In our Dead Island 2 review (opens in new tab), we called it "dull" and "repetitive" and left it with a score of 55.