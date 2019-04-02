Team Sonic Racing looks lightning quick and colorful in new trailer

Each time I'm reminded Team Sonic Racing exists I get newly excited: it's a new kart racer by Sumo Digital (also responsible for the low-key amazing Sonic & All-Star Racing Transformed), and it looks smooth and colorful and cheerful. It'll no doubt prove a mandatory palate cleanser after the enduring trauma this has caused. The new trailer is embedded above.

It's yet to be seen whether Sumo can pull off the "team" aspect of the game: screwing with the kart racing formula is a very daring act indeed, but it sounds like teams will collaborate in order to accumulate a "Team Ultimate Boost", which I take to mean a short burst of going really heckin' fast. The objective is still the win the race, so that's promising.

Team Sonic Racing releases on May 21. It'll support 12 player online races as well as local splitscreen play.