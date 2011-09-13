Take on Helicopters screenshots take on the military

The latest update to the Take on Helicopters site brings us seven new screenshots, which have been organised into a series of slides narrated by US Army soldier Joe Larkin, who talks about his time on duty in South Asia in the video above. Take on Helicopters is primarily about setting up a civilian chopper business, but its developers, creators of Arma, couldn't resist putting some military missions in there as well.

The question is, will we be able to take these military choppers into the world of civilian commerce and dominate the market using nothing but rockets? Modders, you know what must be done. See the seven new screens below. Take on Helicopters is out later this year.