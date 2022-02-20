Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Audio player loading…

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."

It's something to play for Battle Brothers fans while Overhype works on their new game.

One origin, the Oathtakers, will have your mercenaries "follow the teachings on Young Anselm," fighting for righteousness and swearing oaths that give bonuses and balancing disadvantages until you fulfill them. The other, Anatomists, has your characters as disaffected medical researchers who can dissect enemies and "devise new ways to empower your men" which is not very specific but sounds incredibly sinister nonetheless.

We're big fans of Battle Brothers over here, a 2017 tactics RPG that has you run a mercenary company in a miserable crapsack fantasy world called The Darklands. Our Evan Lahti loves it, and penned a whole ode to Battle Brothers.

For my part, I liked it so much I did a whole diary AAR about my attempt to start a peasant rebellion.