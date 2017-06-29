Popular

Swords of Ditto gets an extended gameplay video

By

You play as a charming little fellow with a box for a head.

The Swords of Ditto is a neat looking action RPG unveiled in the week leading up to E3. Published by Devolver, it has a minty fresh Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic and, most importantly, a protagonist with a box for a head. There was a trailer issued back then, but now we've got a solid 12 minute video showcasing its gameplay.

It looks fun and straightforward enough: you wander a beautifully illustrated world, whittle down enemy health bars with your sword, talk to whimsical non-violent characters and occasionally bash the hell out of trees. 

The game is due to release some time early next year. Here's the video:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments