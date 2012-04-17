Sword and Sworcery now on Steam. Features higher resolutions and less finger smudge

Superbrother's Sword and Sworcery was originally a kooky iOS game, abeit one that's extremely enjoyable to look at and listen to. It was so pretty in-fact that most of my iPhone playthrough was tainted by my own frustrating metagame where I would screengrab at climactic moments, often resulting in unnecessary death for the sake of a wallpaper (grabbing on the iphone requires you to switch hand-stance significantly, leaving you vulnerable to bad things). I'll let you discover the rest of the game for yourself - the mystery is half the appeal.

Now Sword and Sworcery is on PC, rendering my low res iOS screens puny and insignificant in comparison the 1920x1080 behemoths embedded below. It's currently on sale for £3.74/$5.99 on Steam . You'll also get Jim Guthrie's soundtrack "Ballad of the Space Babies" bundled, which plays out like a concept album of melodic beeps and boops. Here's a sample of my personal favourite tune: " The Prettiest Weed ." You can even buy it on vinyl if you're going through that phase of your life.