Swery's The Good Life adds dogs to its preexisting cats edition

Hidetaka Suehiro (Swery65) is best known for his 2010 horror-detective adventure Deadly Premonition. Last month, he unveiled The Good Life—a game that stars a similarly idiosyncratic cast, but whose protagonist and civilians transform into cats after nightfall.

Now, Swery has revealed The Good Life -DOGS- a canine variation of the original idea—now known as The Good Life -CATS-.

Perhaps it's best putting you over to Swery himself:

We're currently developing two versions of The Good Life: a cat version and a dog version. In The Good Life -CATS-, the townspeople turn into cats at night, and in The Good Life -DOGS-, the townspeople turn into dogs at night. Naomi will also turn into either a cat or a dog, depending on which version you buy. As a cat, she'll be able to climb up to high spots and slip into cramped passages. As a dog, she'll be able to dig holes and follow scent trails.

You won't just have different abilities to use, you'll also get to find different items, and the way you interact with the townspeople will also change. Some story beats may differ as well. The Good Life -CATS- is compatible with The Good Life -DOGS-. In online multiplayer, you'll be able to turn into a cat or a dog and visit a friend or a stranger's town. Multiplayer will allow you to jump into a whole new world separate from the version you own.

Become a cat and scratch posts and leave cricket corpses on your friend's doorstep as presents. Or, become a dog and mark their doors with your urine and scare their sheep. There will be a bunch of creative ways to play tricks on each other! Which one will you choose?

Straightforward, yeah? Here's a trailer to drive it home:

The Good Life is currently crowdfunding on Fig. Its goal stands at $1.5 million and, at the time of writing, has accrued $274,688 with 14 days left on the clock. Swery addresses his next move should the project fail in this FAQ.