Subnautica: Below Zero update adds seatruck and cheeky monkeys

The latest Early Access update for Subnautica's standalone expansion Below Zero is here. It's called the seatruck update because that's the main thing it adds: A new vehicle you can build by constructing a cab and then choosing modules to add to it. There's a storage container, a fabricator, and an aquarium that you can use to bring fish home or maybe take your pets out for an underwater road trip.

This update also adds friends and threats, as shown in the video above. The squidshark is a threat, so I can only assume the seamonkey is a friend. But 57 seconds into the video, you can see one steal a lamp right out of your hands and then swim off with it, which seems unfriendly to me no matter how cute it is.

Two new biomes and a cargo transfer launchpad are also part of the seatruck update. For more on Subnautica: Below Zero, check out Philippa Warr's preview.