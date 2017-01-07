Stylish, fast-paced platformer Standby is out now

Joe rightly picked out Standby as being worthy of your attention back in September of last year. It's a fast-paced, speedrunning platformer where you have to run, jump, dash, slam and shoot your way through a series of minimalist, abstract stages, and it's from the developer behind the similarly brisk Barrier X. (As a side note, Barrier X is currently free on Steam.)

I'm really here to talk about the fact that Standby is out now; you can grab it here on Steam for a nominal sum, and with 15% off for the next week or so. There's a demo link there if you'd like to try before you buy, while the full game features 54 levels of extraordinarily pretty sidescrolling.