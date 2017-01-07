Popular

Stylish, fast-paced platformer Standby is out now

By

Dash through minimalist levels against the clock.

Joe rightly picked out Standby as being worthy of your attention back in September of last year. It's a fast-paced, speedrunning platformer where you have to run, jump, dash, slam and shoot your way through a series of minimalist, abstract stages, and it's from the developer behind the similarly brisk Barrier X. (As a side note, Barrier X is currently free on Steam.)

I'm really here to talk about the fact that Standby is out now; you can grab it here on Steam for a nominal sum, and with 15% off for the next week or so. There's a demo link there if you'd like to try before you buy, while the full game features 54 levels of extraordinarily pretty sidescrolling.

See comments