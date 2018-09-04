Stunning sci-fi platformer Planet Alpha lands today, launch trailer launched

Planet Alpha, the gorgeous sci-fi platformer from Team17 and Planet Alpha ApS, looks better every time I see it. Five years in the making, it's out later today.

Here's its launch trailer:

Planet Alpha began life as a side project of one-time IO Interactive dev Adrian Lazar back in 2013. It's since grown into the above—filled with fast platforming, head-scratching puzzles, and stealth against its gorgeous art style.

After waking up on a strange world, players find themselves injured and tasked with finding their way home.

"The world of Planet Alpha is affected by the solar cycle, and as you progress you’ll discover a unique gift—you can manipulate the time of day and use it to your advantage," explains Team17.

Planet Alpha also marks Team17's 100th release. Lazar spoke to their partnership earlier this year: "Planet Alpha is the work of passion of a small but very ambitious team. We are building something special and we’re putting everything we have into it. Developing the game for over four years has been a roller coaster, so when we looked for a publisher we were very selective.

"I am thrilled to have found in Team17 a partner who can offer us the resources that we need to bring this game to the players, but more importantly I'm excited to have a partner that truly believes in Planet Alpha as much as we do. I cannot wait to share our creation with the world."

Planet Alpha will indeed be shared with the world later today, and costs £15.99/$19.99 for PC via Steam.