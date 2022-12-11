Steam sale on turn-based games ends soon

Audio player loading…

Coinciding with #TurnBasedFest (opens in new tab), a five-day celebration of turn-based games, Steam is currently running a sale (opens in new tab) on some of the many RPGs and strategy games that let you play at your own pace. One thing you will need to do with haste is make up your mind about whether you buy anything in the sale, because it finishes when on December 12 (though some of these games are discounted for longer, so make sure to check the individual Steam pages).

Right now you can get dark-side RPG Tyranny for 75% off (opens in new tab) ($US7.49 / £5.94 / $AU10.73). The excellent cyberpunk-fantasy RPGs Shadowrun Dragonfall (opens in new tab) (US$3.74 / £2.74 / $AU5.37) and Shadowrun Hong Kong (opens in new tab) ($US4.99 / £3.74 / $AU7.23) are both 75% off as well. Post-apocalyptic indie Atom RPG (opens in new tab) ($US7.49 / £5.49 / $AU10.75) and its expandalone sequel Atom RPG: Trudograd (opens in new tab) ($US5.49 / £4.99 / $AU8.99) are 50%.

On the strategy side of things, you can save on some recent 40K games with Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (opens in new tab) ($US23.99 / £18.59 / $AU34.17) and Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (opens in new tab) ($US26.99 / £20.99 / $AU38.97) going on sale for 40% off. On the less grim and dark tip, the more Fire Emblem-esque Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (opens in new tab) ($US13.99 / £10.84 / $AU20.26) is 30% off, and will be until December 16. Here are some of the other turn-based bargains currently on the go:

Though not actually part of the same sale Divinity: Original Sin 2 (opens in new tab), our game of the year for 2017, is available for 65% off ($US15.74 / £10.49 / $AU22.73) until December 23, and right now squad tactics masterpiece XCOM 2 (opens in new tab) is 90% off ($US5.99 / £3.49 / $AU8.99).