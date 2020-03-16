Steam has a record-breaking 20 million concurrent users as coronavirus keeps people home

One of the knock-on effects of people working from home and practicing social isolation as coronavirus spreads is that more people than ever are using Valve's digital gaming platform. A record-breaking 20 million concurrent users as counted by SteamDB—20,313,451 to be precise, with 6.2 million of those people in-game.

A month ago we were all being very impressed when Steam hit 19 million concurrents, to put that number in perspective. And as for the 6.2 million in game, there were almost a million more players in-game back on New Year's Day 2018 when PUBG was the shiny new thing. At the moment CS:GO is the game at the top of the Steam charts, and away from Steam it's Call of Duty: Warzone that's drawing in big numbers, with 15 million players in its first week.

It sure would be interesting to see what happens to Fortnite's numbers as more schools around the world close.

