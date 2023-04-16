Stardew Valley is getting a surprise update with new content

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, the creator of megahit farm builder/RPG Stardew Valley, announced via Twitter (opens in new tab) that the game will be receiving a 1.6 update. Though Barone qualifies that it's "mostly changes for modders" and much smaller in scope than 2020's 1.5 addition, it will have new content and is a large enough project that Barone is taking a break from working on the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier (opens in new tab) to deliver it.

There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update. It's mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier & more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I'm taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HCApril 16, 2023 See more

For added context, the 1.1-5 updates have all featured new content for Stardew Valley, with 1.5 being practically a full-on expansion (opens in new tab), including quality of life changes, a new farm, and a huge additional endgame area. Stardew Valley's last update, period, was 1.5.6 at the end of 2021, with a few supplemental hotfixes at the beginning of 2022⁠—that update was limited exclusively to bug fixes, however.

Barone's planned changes for modders are also interesting, especially since Stardew already has a robust mod scene (opens in new tab) as it is. Ease-of-use is one thing, but I'm curious as to what experienced modders will be able to accomplish with "more powerful" tools. Perhaps we will witness powerful new psychic frontiers of messing up your grandpa's deathbed (opens in new tab).

I wouldn't read too much into the developer's break from working on Haunted Chocolatier⁠—just as before, it's coming when it's done. As for when we can expect to see Stardew Valley 1.6, I can't imagine the wait will be overly long. For more on Barone's follow-up to Stardew Valley, you can check out our hub with everything we know about Haunted Chocolatier (opens in new tab).