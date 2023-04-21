Stardew Valley creator shares early concept doodles on Twitter, and now fans want a full art book

By Andy Chalk
Eric Barone posted an old doodle of Stardew Valley's community center, and everyone immediately began asking for more.

Stardew Valley community center concept art
(Image credit: Eric Barone)

In case we needed more evidence that the world cannot get enough Stardew Valley (opens in new tab), creator Eric Barone shared a piece of early community center concept art on Twitter, and fans immediately began clamoring for more photos.

"Was going through some things and found my old notebook w/ the original community center concept," Barone tweeted nonchalantly while sharing the image—which, for the record, is pretty great.

Followers almost immediately asked for more, and Barone delivered:

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

"I always spill everything I'm holding," Barone tweeted, explaining the stains (probably green tea (opens in new tab)) on the mine concepts.

Others began picking out their favorite bits and pieces from the images Barone shared:

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley concept art

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Some followers want more than just a few tweets, and are calling for a full-on art book to be published.

It doesn't seem like the sort of thing that would be out of the question. Stardew Valley is an unparalleled indie game phenomenon, selling more than 20 million copies across just about every platform imaginable and inspiring spinoffs including a hit board game (opens in new tab), soundtracks (opens in new tab), food (opens in new tab), a very impressive boxed edition (opens in new tab), and at least one real-life marriage (opens in new tab). In light of that, an art book seems almost mundane and entirely doable. 

Unfortunately, if it does happen, it won't be anytime soon: When asked about the possibility of releasing an art book, a rep said that "for the foreseeable future [Barone] would prefer to focus his efforts on Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier."

That's a shame, but I suspect that as long as Barone keeps sharing the occasional blast from the past on Twitter, most of his fans will be pretty happy. And there's more Stardew Valley coming, too: Barone announced last week that a surprise 1.6 update (opens in new tab) is now in the works while he takes a short break from developing his next game, Haunted Chocolatier (opens in new tab),

