StarCraft 2: new Zerg, Terran and Protoss units spotted at Blizzcon

The show hasn't even started yet, but someone on Reddit has been busy taking snaps of the cardboard cut-outs at Blizzcon 2011. They reveal two new units for StarCraft 2. The first is a new flyer, The Viper. It's described as a "flying unit with support abilities. It can grant detection to units, create a cloud to hinder ranged attacks and abilities, and quickly pull units to safety (friendly) or their doom (enemy)."

The second Zerg unit is called the Swarm Host. "This Zerg host can gradually spawn endless waves of attackers while burrowed to overwhelm your enemy." Eek.

Another two images show three new Protoss units, including the Protoss Replicator, which can copy enemy units and their abilities. The Tempest is a devastating new capital ship and the Oracle can see what enemy buildings are constructing, and distrupt the enemy mineral line.

Three new Terran units are also shown. The Warhound is "a versatile factory unit." The Battle Hellion is, as many guessed, a Hellion that can transform into a more durable walking bot. Finally, there's the Shredder that can "deploy a whirlwind of death around it." See the images and descriptions of all these units below. Exciting news for StarCraft fans, but which of the new units is more OP?