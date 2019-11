[VAMS id="Z37g7lOqCxj70"]

We sent intrepid, Viking-like Contributing Editor T.J. Hafer down to Irvine, California yesterday to take in the StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm launch event at the Spectrum Mall. He was met by giddy pre-orderers, a hat, a Kerrigan, and the Robert Clotworthy, the voice of Terran good guy Jim Raynor.

T.J. surveys the launch and chats with attendees in the video above, and below is his conversation with Clotworthy.

