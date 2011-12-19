Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer pits Smuggler against Sith Warrior

It's time for the Smuggler and the Sith Warrior to battle it out in the final class vs. class video for Star Wars: The Old Republic. It's Han Solo vs. Darth Vader. Who will prevail? The Sith Warrior, surely. The Smuggler can only run backwards so far before the Warrior's leap abilities close the gap. For all the groin kicks and grenades, there's not much an unarmoured man can do against a lightsaber ... apart from call in an orbital strike from his own personal attack ship. Okay, perhaps it's not so clear cut after all.

Players who pre-ordered the Old Republic are already past the starter zones. The Old Republic will go live tomorrow. If you're based in Europe, you'll find us on the Nightmare Lands server, if you're in the US, you can join us on The Crucible Pits.