Star Citizen to collaborate with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, will share knowledge across teams

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is approaching £1 million in pledges, and entering its last day of Kickstarter funding . Star Citizen, meanwhile, has long since left the crowdfunding service, and is nearing $39 million. Both successes, then, albeit one astronomically more so than the other. The good news for those who've put money into either game, is that the two studios will be collaborating - sharing their knowledge between both projects. Unfortunately, that probably doesn't mean space jousting.

In a recent blog post , Star Citizen's Chris Roberts explains why he's taken an interest in the medieval RPG.

"Kingdom Come doesn't just look like a great game, though: it looks like something we on the Star Citizen team could learn from. The characters and outfits I saw working in-engine in the trailer impressed me so much that I contacted the team to talk about what was going on under the hood. Star Citizen doesn't need peasants and knights... but it does need a robust character creation system for the persistent universe. And that technology is exactly what Warhorse is building for the CryEngine.

"The good news is: the team at Warhorse isn't just an incredible talented group of people... they're also kindred spirits who are willing to share the work they've done! We will be sharing with them the tricks for working with CryEngine we've learned over the last 18 months and they will be letting us in on the secrets and the tech behind what they're doing! I've always said that independent developers should stick together, and the potential good for both games that can come from this unofficial partnership is proof positive!"

Both are promising projects in their own way, with Kingdom Come exploring a non-fantasy RPG setting, and Star Citizen seemingly offering everything a space fan wants. If you're interested in either, you'll find Kingdom Come's Kickstarter page here , and Star Citizen's funding goals here .

Thanks, RPS .