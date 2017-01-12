Star Citizen has a "xenolinguistics specialist", and here's an interview with him

Star Citizen is a game set in space, so naturally there will be aliens, and naturally there will be encounters with them. But rather than slap them with vaguely Eastern European or cockney English accents, Roberts Space Industries is creating whole new languages for them, and they've employed someone to work exclusively on that.

That someone has the impressive title of "xenolinguistics specialist", and his name is Britton Watkins, who has previously worked on Star Trek: Into Darkness. In the latest edition of Star Citizen's Around the Verse series of videos, Watkins speaks extensively about how one goes about creating alien languages, and why it's a whole lot more complicated than it first seems.

You don't necessarily need to be interested in language, or even Star Citizen, to get something out of this video. It's a granular dive into an aspect of world building that rarely gets much attention, so make a cup of tea and have a look.