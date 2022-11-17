The RTX 3080 is finally down to MSRP pretty much for the first time since launch

Maxsun RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost |
$939,99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $240)
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is an RTX 3080 at MSRP. It's been a hella long time since we saw one at this price, and an overclocked one, too (however moderately). There is a caveat, though, and that's because this is a pre-order with the card actually being "released" on December 1st, 2022. Though that's not to wait now.
I know, I know, actual Black Friday graphics card deals (opens in new tab). The really interesting thing is that it's not just AMD cards, because here we've got an actual Nvidia RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) that's sitting at MSRP, for $699.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab). This is the first time I can remember seeing an RTX 3080 down at its original launch price since... well, launch day.
Since Amazon Prime Day—and then Amazon Prime Day 2, the Jeff's October Redux—we've seen that GPUs have started appearing with genuinely impressive discounts. That's because the bottom dropped out of the cryptocurrency mining market, ethereum went proof of stake instead of requiring the grinding of graphics cards to stand up its transactions, and the supply chain started picking up, too.
Mostly though, it was AMD GPUs that saw the biggest price cuts. Or at least the most relevant cuts. We saw RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab) cards dropping in price to be fair, although they only touched down to the price we already knew the RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) was going to appear at, making them rather unattractive.
But now Nvidia cards are seeing actual discounts.
This Maxsun RTX 3080 does come with a caveat, however, and that's the fact that it's down as a pre-order rather than a fully in-stock Newegg GPU. The listing page has the "release date" as December 1st, 2022, but that's not a long time to wait if you've already waited this long to see the Ampere silicon back at MSRP.
If that's a deal-breaker for you, however, there is the option for a rather fine-looking Yeston RTX 3080 that is in stock. It's $70 over the original launch MSRP for the card, but it does look kinda pretty.
Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost |
$1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330)
If you're not willing to wait until December, or are willing to pay another $70 just for the artwork alone, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead.
