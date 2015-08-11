Sonic Dreams Collection is today's weird internet curio

Somehow PCGamer.com has existed for five years without previously having a Weird Shit tag. That changes today, all thanks to the release of Arcane Kids' latest, er, thing.

It's called Sonic Dreams Collection, and it takes the form of four "leaked" Dreamcast prototypes that never saw the light of day. In reality, of course, it's a twisted, free tribute to Sega's mascot from the team previously responsible for Bubsy 3D: Bubsy Visits The James Turrell Retrospective.

I don't want to spoil everything that happens within Sonic Dreams Collection. The highlight, however, is Sonic Movie Maker—a collaboration between Arcane Kids and Cyborgdino. In it, you get to create eerie six-second shorts starring Sonic and pals. You're given a scene, and can manipulate characters and objects—using your video camera to direct and record the 'action'.

As an example of what you can create, we turn to our own Andy Kelly.

To download Sonic Dreams Collection, head here and enter the password "grandpa". And if you want more from Arcane Kids, check out the brilliant—also free—Zineth.