A new trailer for Solar Ash debuted at the PlayStation 5 reveal show today, the upcoming game from Heart Machine, the developers of very pretty and also very pink and blue Hyper Light Drifter.

It's hard to say exactly how Solar Ash plays right now, but what's clear is that it is, in fact, not a 2D game, but a 3D game. The lead character has a sword and will probably use it to beat down surreal cosmic forces beyond our comprehension. Looks cool!

Solar Ash is slated for release in 2021.