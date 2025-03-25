Discord drops big update with 'completely new' in-game overlay and new dark themes for the desktop client
The new overlay is faster, works with more games, and has more functionality, says Discord.
Discord is getting a major update today that includes a "completely new version" of the chat app's in-game overlay, as well as new themes and options for the desktop client.
The overlay overhaul is the biggest news. Because it no longer attempts to hook directly into games—which can trigger anticheat software and sometimes just doesn't work—the overlay should now work with "wayyyy more titles, including a larger portion of the most-played games on Discord," according to the update announcement.
The new overlay is also faster, says Discord, and now consists of individual widgets that can be moved around the screen. A new "action bar" provides quick access to common controls, and you can now stick a friend's stream over the game you're playing. Playing a game while watching someone else play a game—the dream?
The PC client update isn't quite as big of an overhaul—Discord calls it "a lightweight desktop refresh"—but it does include new visual themes, and I know how you all like themes. Instead of just Light and Dark, Discord now includes Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx themes.
The client also has new UI "density" options to adjust spacing for readability and a few other quality of life additions, including "more centralized controls for voice and video settings" and more obvious indicators when your mic is muted or your camera is active.
Discord suggests that the update is evidence of its commitment to PC gaming, which it re-embraced last year.
"With over 72% of Discord users regularly gaming on PC, our focus continues to be enhancing everyone's experience on desktop, whether it's before, during, or after the game," reads today's blog post.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
In other Discord news, it launched the Discord Social SDK, a free way for game developers to integrate Discord friends lists and chat into their games. The company also announced last week that it's bringing its "Video Quest" ads to the mobile client in June, and there are rumors that it may be on the path to going public.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)