Discord drops big update with 'completely new' in-game overlay and new dark themes for the desktop client

Discord is getting a major update today that includes a "completely new version" of the chat app's in-game overlay, as well as new themes and options for the desktop client.

The overlay overhaul is the biggest news. Because it no longer attempts to hook directly into games—which can trigger anticheat software and sometimes just doesn't work—the overlay should now work with "wayyyy more titles, including a larger portion of the most-played games on Discord," according to the update announcement.

The new overlay is also faster, says Discord, and now consists of individual widgets that can be moved around the screen. A new "action bar" provides quick access to common controls, and you can now stick a friend's stream over the game you're playing. Playing a game while watching someone else play a game—the dream?

The PC client update isn't quite as big of an overhaul—Discord calls it "a lightweight desktop refresh"—but it does include new visual themes, and I know how you all like themes. Instead of just Light and Dark, Discord now includes Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx themes.

The client also has new UI "density" options to adjust spacing for readability and a few other quality of life additions, including "more centralized controls for voice and video settings" and more obvious indicators when your mic is muted or your camera is active.

Discord suggests that the update is evidence of its commitment to PC gaming, which it re-embraced last year.

"With over 72% of Discord users regularly gaming on PC, our focus continues to be enhancing everyone's experience on desktop, whether it's before, during, or after the game," reads today's blog post.

In other Discord news, it launched the Discord Social SDK, a free way for game developers to integrate Discord friends lists and chat into their games. The company also announced last week that it's bringing its "Video Quest" ads to the mobile client in June, and there are rumors that it may be on the path to going public.