SOE president: "people that don't play games have no business in this business"

Sony Online Entertainment president John Smedley has been talking to Edge about his gaming habits. As a keen Eve and Dota 2 player, he believes that everyone in the industry should play and understand games.

“I really play," he tells Edge. "I'm in a Null-sec corp, the whole bit. The games I'm playing right now are Planetside 2, Dota 2 and Eve. Eve used to be the forefront game, but now it's the background game because I don't have a choice, I'm having too much fun in Planetside 2. And Dota 2 I'm playing a lot with my kids right now.”

SOE are currently busy updating Planetside 2, which is in beta presently. The success of DC Universe Online's move to free to play encouraged Smedley to push the model for Planetside 2. Edge will have more on SOE's future strategy later this week. He certainly feels strongly that game company employees at high levels should understand the medium.

“In my opinion, people that don't play games have no business in this business,” he says. “It should be the gamers-only club, I think. I can't stand people that don't know what they're talking about when it comes to playing these things.”