Snap up the speedy Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX Vega 56 for just $309

If you're looking to play some of the latest and greatest games but don't want to throw down for a brand new graphics card, the subject of this latest deal on a snappy graphics card should serve that purpose just fine.
Amazon's currently running Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card for just $309, which is 25% off its typical price of $415. You're saving $105 and in return you'll get a powerful component that's well worth the cash. It's $10 more than its lowest price ever, but it's still a highly enviable purchase even at $309.
This custom model features AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 specifications, including the 8GB of HBM2 memory and 2048-bit memory interface, but Sapphire's riff on the model also brings the Pulse cooler along for the ride in addition to 92mm cooling fans for even heat distribution.
There's also a backplate to help keep the entire build more rigid without sacrificing aesthetics. It will require two 8-pin PCIe connectors and a beefy enough power supply to keep it in operation, but it should do the trick nicely if you're looking to put together an affordable gaming machine.
