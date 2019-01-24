Slay the Spire is out now, with more PC-specific features coming

Roguelike card game Slay the Spire has escaped Early Access—our review is coming soon—after a fairly brisk 14-month stint. An update accompanies the launch, as well as a trailer that you can watch above.

The game’s launch means the weekly updates will stop, but Mega Crit Games has plans for more “content”, along with some PC-specific features that the developer didn’t have enough time to finish before the release date.

If you don’t want to trawl through a year of patch notes, Mega Crit’s put together a list of highlights from all the updates since November 14, 2017, including a new character, the final act and Steam Workshop support. Check out the entire list below.

A third Character

The final act

Ascensions

Daily climb

Custom mode

Seeded runs

Beta card portraits

Twitch beta integration

Upgradable colourless cards

Fast mode

Save slots

Boss map icons

Steam leaderboards

Steam Workshop support

Steam trading cards

Run history

Card library tabs

Rich Presence support

Controller support

32-bit builds

Official soundtrack

The 1.0 update is a small one, mostly bug fixes and minor UI tweaks, such as fixing rare crashes and removing beta popups. Check out the patch notes here.

While you’re waiting for our review, why not read about the time Tom beat Slay the Spire with a family of slimes?