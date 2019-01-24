Slay the Spire is out now, with more PC-specific features coming

Roguelike card game Slay the Spire has escaped Early Access—our review is coming soon—after a fairly brisk 14-month stint. An update accompanies the launch, as well as a trailer that you can watch above.
The game’s launch means the weekly updates will stop, but Mega Crit Games has plans for more “content”, along with some PC-specific features that the developer didn’t have enough time to finish before the release date.
If you don’t want to trawl through a year of patch notes, Mega Crit’s put together a list of highlights from all the updates since November 14, 2017, including a new character, the final act and Steam Workshop support. Check out the entire list below.
- A third Character
- The final act
- Ascensions
- Daily climb
- Custom mode
- Seeded runs
- Beta card portraits
- Twitch beta integration
- Upgradable colourless cards
- Fast mode
- Save slots
- Boss map icons
- Steam leaderboards
- Steam Workshop support
- Steam trading cards
- Run history
- Card library tabs
- Rich Presence support
- Controller support
- 32-bit builds
- Official soundtrack
The 1.0 update is a small one, mostly bug fixes and minor UI tweaks, such as fixing rare crashes and removing beta popups. Check out the patch notes here.
