Skywind mod trailer covers the expanse of West Gash

Where next in Skywind's ongoing tour of a Skyrim-built Morrowind? It's West Gash; home of cliffs, canyons, hot springs and ruins.

If you've thus far managed to miss the mod, its aim is to recreate—even redesign—the entirety of Morrowind in Skyrim's younger engine. Quests, NPCs, and environments will all be brought over, although it's the latter that the most recent trailers have focused in on.

Previously, the mod's official video archivist has previewed Bitter Coast. You can keep an eye on the official channel for more.

