Skyrim will feature Dark Brotherhood, five cities and 130 dungeons

Bethesda Softworks are tantilisingly releasing more Skyrim information every day. Today's update comes from the Dutch magazine Power Unlimited . Read on for the details.

Skyrim's producer Todd Howard told the magazine that they we're looking to improve animation and graphical issues such as pop-in to ensure the game looked superior to Oblivion. "“We primarily look at how we can improve facial expressions and animations, graphics-wise. We are working at pop-up issues, and we want to make sure that the graphics of the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 are alike. All three will look just as good, aside from the higher resolution and the anti-aliasing of the PC of course.”

In terms of the world size, the actual map is "approximately" the same size as Oblivion's, and features five cities and 130 dungeons, all which can be fast-travelled to once discovered. The dungeons will also lock at the level you first explore them, so players won't be able to return to them for an easy grind session.

Players will not be subject to a level cap, but there will be limits on the amount of perks they will be able to obtain, and no player will be able to have them all.

The much hyped dragons are also going to be a frequent sighting, and slaying one will make the player stronger as the fallen dragon's soul merges with their own.

Excitingly, fan favourite the Dark Brotherhood are confirmed to return for Skyrim.

[via VG247 ]