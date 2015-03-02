Skyrim Steam Workshop mods can now be bigger, better

Skyrim mods will no longer be limited to a meager 100mb if you're pulling them from Steam Workshop, Bethesda announced today.

This is excellent news, as up until now larger mods– like the city redesign mods, for instance – required several separate downloads. In the future, modders will have the freedom to bundle them together, which means a lot less clicking for you, basically.

The functionality is in beta this week and can be opted into now (follow these instructions), but from next week the Skyrim launcher will download directly from the Steam Client rather than Workshop.

None of this matters if you use NexusMods instead of Steam Workshop, but for those who prefer to let Workshop do the hard yards this is great news for the Skyrim modding community, which continues to thrive.