Skyrim mod endows you with the powers of Dishonored

I've never been much of a magic user in the Elder Scrolls series. Reading spellbooks, memorizing incantations, and finding robes with just the right thread count simply takes too much time for the busy rogue that I am. Luckily for me, someone has implanted Dishonored's mysterious ability-giving being known as “The Outsider” into the world of Tamriel.

The Gifts of the Outsider mod grants you six of the powers you were given as Dishonored's titular assassin, Corvo, which include the ability to slow time, teleport across environments, and summon an army of rats to aid you in glorious battle. The teleport ability (known as Blink) was my primary means of transportation in Dishonored, so to see it in Skyrim's expansive world is nothing short of a dream come true.

You can find the mod on the Skyrim Nexus website , which also explains how to endow yourself with powers through console commands, skipping the custom quest where you'd normally receive them. Those who also wish to don Corvo's assassin attire can download the files here .

Between this and the amazing Falskaar mod (though you could practically call that one an expansion), it's difficult to come up with something you can't change, fix, or improve in the world of Skyrim. You want bunny mounts ? Superhero costumes ? Whatever the hell this thing is ? The world is your modifiable oyster.