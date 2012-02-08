Skyrim gets high resolution texture pack

Last week Bethesda mentioned that the Skyrim Creation Kit would arrive with a "special surprise." Rumours immediately appeared which hinted at an official high-res texture pack, rumours which turned out to be entirely true. You can download it now from Steam .

It could tax your machine a bit. Bethesda recommend the mod to those with "a minimum of 4GB of system RAM and a DirectX 9.0c compatible NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with at least 1 GB of RAM and the latest drivers."

The pack adds three gigabytes worth of sharpened surfaces, which should hopefully clean up some of Skyrim's smeary walls and blurry rock textures. I quickly booted it up to have a look, but was stabbed by a barbarian while I was busy pushing my face into a wall :(