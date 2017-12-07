Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption release date set

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is the debut project from Dark Star Game Studios—a Hong Kong-based outfit whose team is comprised of ex-Ubisoft, Blizzard and Konami devs. I went hands-on with an early build at this year's Gamescom, and while what I played was a little rough around the edges, I enjoyed what I saw.

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption now has a launch date: April 25, 2018.

Have a look at its latest trailer below, and I'll explain what's going on down the page:

I'm probably guilty of overusing the Souls-like label, but it applies here. Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is in essence a boss-rush Dark Souls, wherein the protagonist goes up against a host of powerful bosses, dies loads, and then eventually figures out a strategy to succeed.

The twist here, is that the game's central mechanic has you sacrificing certain skills ahead of battles, forcing you to overcome a handicap as well as whatever each adversary throws at you.

"Each boss will require one sacrifice, but one of the game's core mechanics means if you battle a boss and discover a new ability later on that might help defeat a previous enemy, you can track back, and try again," Ajay from the game's publisher Another Indie told me at Gamescom. "This should give the game more depth and with a smaller team allow it to be more focused at the same time. You have two weapons, healing items, bosses that have different powers and abilities, and different arenas to fight them in."

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is due April 25, 2018. For more, here's Steven in conversation with Another Indie's Ian Garner at this year's PAX: