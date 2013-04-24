SimCity patch 2.0 introduces new round of annoying (but hilarious) bugs

Out with the old, in with the new: players are reporting that the new SimCity patch has introduced a fresh batch of errors, including one that overloads sewerage systems. The EA forums and Reddit are awash with frazzled mayors demanding answers, as understandably, healthy cities cannot exist in a world where trees make siren noises.

And yes - trees are indeed making siren noises, according to this long list of new bugs compiled by Reddit user Imidazole0 (via Polygon ). Other highlights include unexplainable taxi invasions, pollution hikes, and all manner of conventional bugs including texture drop outs. It's also noted that firetrucks aren't working as diligently as they should be, because fires just seem to burn forever .

EA hasn't addressed the situation as yet. Let us know below if you encounter any other weird bugs.