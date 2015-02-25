Sid Meier's Starships prepares for March lift off

Sid Meier's Starships will release on March 12 for PC and iPad, studio Firaxis has announced. It'll set you back $15 in the US, with prices in other regions yet to be confirmed. Recent gameplay footage shows a relatively breezy affair compared to Civilization: Beyond Earth – which it shares a universe with – because you'll be looking after a fleet of spacecraft rather than an entire way of life.

Relatedly, a recent software update for Beyond Earth introduced connectivity between the games, though specifics on how this will work have not been detailed.

