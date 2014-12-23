Show Us Your Rig: Double Damage's Erich Schaefer and Travis Baldree

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature the PC game industry's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

This week, we have a Show Us Your Rig double-feature with the guys behind Double Damage Games. Travis Baldree and Erich Schaefer are industry veterans who recently broke away from Runic Games—which they founded and is responsible for the Torchlight series—to form Double Damage Games and begin work on a new game, Rebel Galaxy. With a company of only two people, I decided to invite them both to show off what they use to work and play. Plus, their company's name was just too fitting not to double them up. Travis and Erich were kind enough to take some time and tell us about their rigs.

What's in your PC?

Travis Baldree — CEO:

Intel 3.4gHZ i7-4930k

16 GB Ram

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 4GB

Samsung 840 Pro 256GB SSD

1TB Seagate

Windows 7 Professional

Wacom Intuos Tablet

2 2560x1440 Yamakasi displays

Erich Schaefer — President:

Intel 3.4gHZ i7-4930k

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780Ti

64 GB Ram

Travis Baldree

Erich Schaefer

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Travis: My functional Commodore 64 - right next to my main rig, so if I feel a hankering to play the best version of Pirates! or a little Ultima IV, or some old Gold Box games, I'm set.

Erich: Probably the excess RAM. I'm a photography nut, and I like to think it helps with Lightroom.

Travis Baldree

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Travis: My Oculus 2, and a bottle of whiskey (never at the same time.)

Erich: New for me is the Xbox controller. Rebel Galaxy is the first controller-based game I've worked on since Justice League Task Force for the Sega Genesis, in the mid-90s. Yes, I'm really that old.

Erich Schaefer

What are you playing right now?

Travis: Shadow of Mordor, Grimrock 2, Elite: Dangerous, Baldur's Gate 2 on iPad, Wasteland 2.

Erich: Civilization, World of Warcraft, and Minecraft as usual.

Travis Baldree

What's your favorite game and why?

Travis: It changes from year to year, but today-for classics, I'd say Wasteland, and for modern, I'd say I've sunk more hours into Just Cause 2 than any other title. Wasteland was so completely different from any other game at the time, and was so open and packed with options. The humor, the darkness, it's just an amazing game. Just Cause 2 did everything in service of letting me have a good time. It was foremost in their mind for every decision and it shows. Also, those accents!

Erich: The Civilization series, World of Warcraft, and Minecraft dominate my most-time-played list, but the one I still dream about, that has the best memories for me is Ultima Online. I loved the freedom and the lawless community. It's the closest I've come to really role-playing in any game.