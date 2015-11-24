Show Us Your Rig: Beyond Sol's Eric Fagnan

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Eric Fagnan, Creative Director of Beyond Sol at Praxia Entertainment, has something we haven't seen on Show Us Your Rig in quite some time; a standing desk. Standing desks can work great for PC gaming, but Fagnan's has the added benefit of a motor that allows him to lower it if he does want to sit down. Fagnan was kind enough to show off his setup, and tell us why he's been playing a lot of League of Legends lately.

What’s in your PC?

Intel Core i7, 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, and a 264 GB SSD. Running Windows 10.

What’s the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

I have a GeekDesk Max (motorized stand-sit desk). Working on games and as a studio owner you spend very long hours at your desk working and playing games so it’s important to find ways to stay healthy. Having an adjustable desk allows me to cut the time I spend sitting by almost 70% in a day and I can say that it helps. But if you get one don’t forget to get a good mat to stand on so you don’t put too much stress on your joints—took me a couple of painful weeks to figure that out.

What’s always within arm’s reach on your desk?

Coffee. At all times there is a cup with coffee in it on my desk. It’s a terrible habit I formed in my earlier years working long hours fueled by caffeine.

Eric's standing desk

What are you playing right now?

I typically play strategy games like Paradox’s Crusader Kings II, Europa Universalis IV, Civilization 5, Galactic Civilizations III. I enjoy exploring deep game mechanics and systems as well as the fantasy fulfillment of ruling a vast empire and conquering the world. But lately I’ve been playing tons of League of Legends.

What’s your favorite game and why?

I particularly enjoy League of Legends over other MOBAs because it strikes the right balance between skill and accessibility. Other MOBAs are often too hardcore because every mistake you make gives your opponent an advantage they can they start to snowball with which makes it feel like the game is always decided in the first few minutes. League of Legends is different because you feel like you can always turn it around with a really good play. Like when you’re down a dozen kills but you catch the enemy team by surprise while they are trying to take down the Baron resulting in a 3 for 1 and Baron in your favor; then you press this advantage to take an inhibitor and suddenly it’s anyone’s game again.