Shogun 2 trailer shows clan warfare and co-op campaign

This trailer shows the feature we've all been waiting for: the ability to give your Warlord bright pink trousers. The trailer shows off the new clan warfare mode and the co-op campaign, too, but they almost pale in comparison to the magnificent selection of hats on offer. The editor will let you customise your general, and let you wage war under your own personalised war banner.

The Creative Assembly have been expimenting with multiplayer since Empire. Napoleon added drop-in multiplayer battles, but that's nothing compared to the scale of the new clan warfare modes present in Shogun 2. The latest issue of PC Gamer UK is out now, and contains our six page review , in which we awarded the game a 92 and an Editor's Choice award. There's a demo out next week, and the game's due out March 15.