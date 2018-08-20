Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer shows off its enemies

The latest trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider is subtitled 'Know Your Enemy' and its 40 seconds depict the varieties of bad guy you'll be fighting in the new game. There are Trinity troops who pronounce Lara in the American way, tribal warriors, and of course a variety of animals who will dismember her in brutal close-ups: eels, piranhas, and a jaguar.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is due on September 14. Our James Davenport had a play of the early hours, and he says its custom difficulty settings are its best feature.