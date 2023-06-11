'Select' PC Game Pass games coming to Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming

Nvidia's cloud streaming service racks up another batch of games.

At a press event following the Xbox showcase on Sunday, head of game partnerships Sarah Bond announced that the PC Game Pass library is soon going to be available as part of Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service. Just a few months ago, we called GeForce Now's new ultimate tier (which streams cloud games from systems outfitted with beefy new RTX 4080s) one of the most effective and affordable ways to upgrade your gaming experience.

"In the coming months, you're going to be able to play your PC Game Pass catalog leveraging GeForce Now," Bond said. "You're going to be able to do that on all the devices where GeForce Now is: low-power PCs, or Macs, or Chromebooks."

A post on the Xbox website adds a bit of an asterisk to that quote, however, noting that "Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce Now." There's no indication of how many games "select" encompasses. The announcement expands on an Xbox-Nvidia partnership launched in May, with first-party Xbox PC games available on the streaming service.

GeForce Now currently lets you stream a selection of games you own via your Steam library through deals Nvidia has set up with developers and publishers; before this PC Game Pass deal, it already supported some 1,500 games. There are free, $10 and $20 tiers, with the free service limited to just hour-long sessions and weaker PCs with lower fidelity streaming. The higher tiers scale up to 1080p and 4K resolutions and 60 fps and 120 fps. And RTX ON, of course.

Bond didn't say exactly when PC Game Pass and GeForce Now are tying the knot, but the Xbox post reiterates it'll start rolling out "in the months ahead."

