Sega has scrapped Hyenas a mere 2 weeks after its open beta

By Mollie Taylor
"Lower profitability" in Europe is to blame, apparently.

Hyenas
(Image credit: Sega)

A mere two weeks after wrapping up an open beta, Sega has cancelled Creative Assembly's zero-gravity heist shooter Hyenas.

It comes as part of what the publisher says is "structural reforms," centred primarily around its European studios. Sega cites rapid inflation across the continent as leading towards decreased profitability, and a plethora of cancelled games as a result. 

A notice translated from Sega Sammy reads: "In response to lower profitability in the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel 'HYENAS' and some unannounced titles under development." It's unclear whether those unannounced titles were also under Creative Assembly, or if other studios in the region have had projects tossed to the scrap

It's a real 11th-hour cancellation for Hyenas, which was revealed over two years ago and seemed like it was inching towards the finish line. Sega had noted in an investor call earlier in the year that Hyenas was proving to be "a challenging title," adding that it was "striving to improve its quality towards the release on the front line of development."

While I wasn't super keen on the in-your-face metaness of it all when I peeped Hyenas at Gamescom last year, I saw a hero shooter brimming with potential. Even back then I was worried that the game wouldn't survive long out of the gate, but it would've been nice to see it leave the gate in the first place.

It's not the first time this year that Sega's European studios have faced trouble. Relic Entertainment laid off 120 staff in May, just a few months after Company of Heroes 3 released. It cited an "incredibly difficult" year, as well as the ever-looming inflation issues facing the continent. 

