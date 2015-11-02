See more footage from Lost Ark, the explosive ARPG

I will watch any Lost Ark footage, even if it's cut with long shots of Korean testers looking very serious.

You may remember Lost Ark, (aka, Holy Shit: The ARPG) from the amazing eight-minute long trailer released last year. I'm still not sure when it'll be released, or even if it will definitely get a Western release. But I don't care, because it looks great.

The footage above was taken from a Focus Group Test, held in August. It shows more burly player characters bopping their way through a whole bunch of monsters.

For more on Lost Ark, see below for last year's 20-minute rundown of skills and classes.