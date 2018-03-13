Home Features See inside Valve's stunning new office By Tim Clark 2018-03-13T23:14:57.71Z From giant ballonicorns to golden crowbars, this is a sweet place to do your 9-to-5. Comments Shares Okay, who put acid in the water fountain? View full-size image Prev Page 1 of 25 Next Prev Page 1 of 25 Next For architectural reasons I now forget, this staircase is key to the office's flow. View full-size image Prev Page 2 of 25 Next Prev Page 2 of 25 Next Reception features a large valve (and Doug Lombardi, who I'm not about to do a joke about). View full-size image Prev Page 3 of 25 Next Prev Page 3 of 25 Next "So if I fire the first portal onto the girder, then..." View full-size image Prev Page 4 of 25 Next Prev Page 4 of 25 Next If you don't get a prize, make your own... View full-size image Prev Page 5 of 25 Next Prev Page 5 of 25 Next The guy who made this is currently Valve COO. View full-size image Prev Page 6 of 25 Next Prev Page 6 of 25 Next There's Tom, walking away from me without a care in the world. Again. View full-size image Prev Page 7 of 25 Next Prev Page 7 of 25 Next Thanks to my light fingers Evan now owns one of these TF2 jigsaws. View full-size image Prev Page 8 of 25 Next Prev Page 8 of 25 Next There's an entire room dedicated to housing the Valve merchlode. View full-size image Prev Page 9 of 25 Next Prev Page 9 of 25 Next Portal guns and BAFTA awards are both plentiful. View full-size image Prev Page 10 of 25 Next Prev Page 10 of 25 Next You could call it a loot box. View full-size image Prev Page 11 of 25 Next Prev Page 11 of 25 Next The Medic standing watch over more merch. View full-size image Prev Page 12 of 25 Next Prev Page 12 of 25 Next So that's where the gravity gun wound up. View full-size image Prev Page 13 of 25 Next Prev Page 13 of 25 Next Portal cake mix, in case you weren't tired of that joke. View full-size image Prev Page 14 of 25 Next Prev Page 14 of 25 Next Hey, Freeman. Haven't seen you in a while. View full-size image Prev Page 15 of 25 Next Prev Page 15 of 25 Next Valve is always watching. (If you're in Bellevue or in one of the Steam anime groups.) View full-size image Prev Page 16 of 25 Next Prev Page 16 of 25 Next The industrial vibe is City 17 meets Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. View full-size image Prev Page 17 of 25 Next Prev Page 17 of 25 Next Gordon hanging out by the copy room as per usual. View full-size image Prev Page 18 of 25 Next Prev Page 18 of 25 Next If you touch this they all cease work on Half-Life 3 and start again. View full-size image Prev Page 19 of 25 Next Prev Page 19 of 25 Next This is the employee private phone room. Tissues not model's own. View full-size image Prev Page 20 of 25 Next Prev Page 20 of 25 Next Valve has its own streaming setup for casting. There are copies of PC Gamer on the shelf. View full-size image Prev Page 21 of 25 Next Prev Page 21 of 25 Next The massive canteen is home to some sweet pixel art tiling. View full-size image Prev Page 22 of 25 Next Prev Page 22 of 25 Next Wait until James finds out they have Kombucha on tap here. View full-size image Prev Page 23 of 25 Next Prev Page 23 of 25 Next Valve's Kyle Davis (left) helps me through my Artifact playtest. Not pictured: his bare feet. View full-size image Prev Page 24 of 25 Next Prev Page 24 of 25 Next Gabe prepares to drop some TCG science. "I've never seen a single forecast," he told us. View full-size image Prev Page 25 of 25 Next Prev Page 25 of 25 Next Comments Shares See comments Topics Valve