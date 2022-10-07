Score an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU for less than the price of an RTX 3050

Newegg has an excellent deal on a couple of Gigabyte AMD RX 6650 XT video cards. Both are going for $284 (opens in new tab), massively below their launch price. Both GPUs are great if you're looking for 1080p performance and have little money to spend. More importantly, these AMD entry-level graphic cards are cheaper than Nvidia's budget RTX 3050, which is currently selling for $300 (opens in new tab) at the lowest price we've seen.

The Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT and Gaming OC Radeon RX 6650 XT are 8GB, triple-fan GPUs that have had a couple of significant price cuts in the last year, but this is the cheapest the cards have been so far.

Seeing that the RX 6650 XT falls in between Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in terms of performance, $284 is a perfect price for each of the GPUs, especially if you're looking to build yourself a rock-solid gaming PC.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6650 XT Eagle | 2,048 cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,635MHz boost | $339.99 $284.99 at Newegg (save $55)

This is the cheapest we've seen a triple-fan RX 6650 XT in a long time. It can keep up with Nvidia's RTX 3060 line of cards while costing less than Nvidia's budget RTX 3050 offerings.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6650 XT Gaming OC | 2,048 cores | 8GB GDDR6 | 128-bit bus | 2,694MHz boost | $319.99 $284.99 at Newegg (save $35)

Aside from a higher boost clock speed, this RX 6650 XT is pretty much the same as the Eagle. It's a 1080p-focused GPU that will give a nice upgrade to any budget rig.

As I mentioned, the RX 6650 XT is a good 1080p gaming card that'll offer triple-digit frame rates on medium to high graphics settings, assuming you're not using ray tracing. You can game at 1440p if you're willing to make some compromises.



However, since these are AMD GPUs, you can take full advantage of FSR 2.0 to get a little bump in performance for games like God of War, or even upcoming games like The Callisto Protocol.

Both cards are virtually identical, except that the Gigabyte Gaming OC GPU has a slightly higher boost clock speed and cooling than the Eagle. So, if you want the absolute most bang for your buck, the OC is the way.