Sci-Fi thriller Deliver Us Mars looks bleak, but comes with a robot buddy

Audio player loading…

Deliver Us Mars, the sci-fi puzzle sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, got a new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase: and it looks bleak. A two-passenger space pod is torn apart all over on the red earth while the shaky camera explores the wreckage. Sparks hiss, there's no pilot in sight, and it looks like everything went very wrong. The shot pans up and you see a lone astronaut pacing the landscape until they stop to see a Wheatley-like robot blink and boot up. It's cute, but I can't help from feeling like it's not going to be a joyous escape from the planet.

Deliver Us Mars looks to be some kind of sequel to KeokeN Interactive's 2020 puzzle action game of similar name. In the first game, you pieced-together a mystery on the moon in order to save Earth from an energy crisis. The game featured its own robot buddy that you could control with a first-person view to dig your way deeper into the mystery.

Presumably, you'll do the same in this game too. The trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but the whole thing was captured in-game. The trailer ends on an ominous tower in the distance that likely holds a lot of emails to read and doors to puzzle open.

The Netherlands-based developer released Deliver Us The Moon in 2018 after a successful Kickstarter. The game was then taken down, reworked to include its DLC, and relaunched a year later with ray tracing and DLSS support and other tweaks to the game.

There's no release date for Deliver Us Mars, but it's set to launch on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.