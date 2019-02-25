Save $150 on a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card and get it for the cheapest it’s ever been

Update: Amazon's now sold out of the card, but if you're still keen we'd recommend this EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra deal on Walmart for $799.99 with a free copy of Anthem and Battlefield 5. Besides being a reduction of around $120 (it normally retails for $929.99), you're getting two games for your trouble as well alongside one of the best graphics cards.

Fancy saving $150 on an RTX 2080 graphics card that can pull off ray tracing? Good news: PNY’s GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 has had its price cut by 18 percent on Amazon. It’s now $699.99 instead of a retail cost of $849.99, and that’s the cheapest this card has ever been. As one of the fastest GPUs around, it’s a bargain we’d advise taking advantage of sooner rather than later, especially if you’ve been looking to upgrade your GPU, and want to play Metro Exodus or Anthem at their prettiest.

The GeForce RTX 2080 is one of our favorite GPUs. In fact, it broke in at number 2 on our best graphics card of 2019 list. We praised its deep learning features (DLSS, for instance), affordability, and enviable speeds. To give an example, it offers clock speeds of 1515 MHz core and 1815 MHz boost. Short of splashing out on the expensive GeForce 2080 Ti, this is the best card you can get for your gaming PC right now, even if it comes at a hefty price. It also boasts ray tracing, making it a solid choice if you want to future-proof yourself.

If this is the first of many upgrades you’re making to your rig, drop in on our guide to the best high end gaming PC build to find out what we’d recommend.