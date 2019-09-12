Save $40 on the versatile Corsair K68 Mechanical keyboard at Amazon

If you're in the market for a rock-solid gaming keyboard deal, the Corsair K68 RGB is on sale at Amazon for $79.99 ($40 off). The Corsair K68 mechanical keyboard sports the ultra-reliable Cherry MX Red switches, features dedicated media controls, and comes packaged with a detachable wrist rest. Unless you're specifically looking for the feel of a different type of switch or potentially dedicated macro keys, this keyboard checks all the boxes.

The K68 is built on a spill-resistant and durable aluminum frame, ensuring this keyboard can withstand even the most intense gaming sessions. We even tried t break it in our destruction test to no avail. Additionally, the IP32 water and dust resistance help to keep things tidy. The K68 also features dynamic, per-key RGB backlighting, customizable by Corsair's flexible iCue software and with the 8MB onboard memory, you can store macro and lighting profiles, letting you take your take your personalized keyboard wherever your gaming takes you. This keyboard also has anti-ghosting and full key rollover to ensure that every input reads true. The Corsair K68 is a rugged and reliable instrument, with some fun options, making it an attractive option for any gamer.

It may not be as feature complete as some of Corsair's more recent models, like the K95 RGB Platinum, but if you're looking for a solid mechanical keyboard, the K68 won't let you down. But if you'd like the lowdown on our top picks, check out our guide to the best gaming keyboards.