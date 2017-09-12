Save 96 percent on this indie games bundle

You can find bundles of indie games on sale all the time, but they're not usually discounted this much. Today you can get the Best of Indie Legends Bundle 2 on Bundle Stars. It has eight games, the majority of which are definitely worth a look, and you can get a massive 96 percent off the regular price of buying all of them individually.

The games in the pack are:

Party Hard

SpeedRunners

Door Kickers

Never Alone Arctic Collection

The Fall

Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Sir, You Are Being Hunted

Castlestorm

Door Kickers is a great top-down tactical puzzle game from a few years ago. SpeedRunners is a fast paced local competitive game, and Castlestorm is a tower defense brawler which is also best played with friends. Cook, Serve, Delicious! has you running your own restaurant, and it just so happens the sequel is out tomorrow.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.