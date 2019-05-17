Sapphire's 8GB RX 580 is just $180 right now on Newegg

Most versions of AMD's Radeon RX 580 8GB have held steady at $200 for several months, with occasional dips below that. Now you can get one of the most popular variants, Sapphire's "PULSE" card, for just $179.99 on Newegg.

This graphics card is equipped with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1366 MHz, and Sapphire's "Dual-X" cooling system with precision fan control. For display outputs, you get one DVI-D, two HDMI, and two DisplayPort 1.4.

The 8GB RX 580 is fully capable of playing most AAA games at 1080p, and it even comes with copies of The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. You can buy the Sapphire card from the link below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.