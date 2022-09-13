Samurai-era Yakuza spin-off is getting a surprise remake and English localization

Audio player loading…

Update: In a tweet (opens in new tab), developer RGG Studio confirmed Like a Dragon: Ishin! will come to consoles and PC in February (hooray!). Original story below.

Big day for Yakuza news: First the modern murder mystery thriller series Judgment gets rated for PC, and now the feudal Japan spin-off Yakuza Ishin, first released on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2014, is getting a remake. More importantly: it's being localized for the first time.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is set in 1860s Edo Japan and puts you in the shoes of famous samurai Ryōma Sakamoto—though he happens to be a dead ringer for Yakuza series protagonist Kiryu, and he's also changed his name to… well, you get the idea. Ishin plays a lot like the other Yakuza games, with a heavy dose of cutscenes interspersed with beat-em-up (or in this case, slice-em-up) action. There's also farming and cooking and other side activities, like chicken racing and mahjong.

The trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! that debuted during Sony's State of Play stream on Tuesday was running on a PS5, and makes no mention of a PC release. But it seems like almost a foregone conclusion at this point, with Judgment on the way as well. The trailer teases a livestream tomorrow, September 14 at 10 am UTC (that's 3 am PST / 11 am BST), which may give us the PC confirmation we're hoping for.

The remake releases on PlayStation in February 2023.