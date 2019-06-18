Samsung's 1TB 970 EVO is just $209 right now

Prices for solid state drives have (thankfully) fallen significantly over the past year, even for high-end NVMe SSDs. Now you can get the 1TB Samsung 970 EVO for $209.00 from B&H Photo, one of the lowest prices ever for this model.

The 970 Evo is an NVMe drive, with a read speed of up to 3,400 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s. That's significantly faster than SATA SSDs, but your motherboard has to have a spare M.2 slot and support for NVME.

Sadly, this drive doesn't turn gold when it heats up, but I suppose you can't get everything for this price.

